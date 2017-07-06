× Lower Paxton police are seeking July 5 robbery suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Lower Paxton police are seeking the suspect in a July 5 robbery on the 4400 block of Augusta Drive.

Police say Jonah Germany, 26, of the 4800 block of Lancer Street, was driven to the home of the victim by a mutual friend, who reportedly had left a phone charger at the residence on the prior evening and wanted to retrieve it. Once inside the residence, Germany followed the victim upstairs, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After a struggle, the victim told police that Germany pinned her to the bed and placed the gun in her face.

The victim said she managed to free herself and locked herself in an adjacent bedroom. Germany fled the scene. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on Germany’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lower Paxton Police Department at (717) 657-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through the website.