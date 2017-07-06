× Man arrested after he allegedly tried to strangle woman who wasn’t making steaks fast enough

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa.– A man accused of trying to strangle a woman who wasn’t making his steaks fast enough on Tuesday was arrested a day later, according to PennLive.com.

Richard Stimer, 46, of Tyrone, is charged with strangulation, reckless endangerment, harassment and aggravated and simple assault.

PennLive.com reports that Stimer also pushed the woman to the floor and punched her in the face prior to fleeing the scene.

He made bail and now awaits trial.