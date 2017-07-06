Neighbors come together after house explosion in Lancaster Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A Lancaster County community is still picking up the pieces after a deadly house explosion.

That explosion on the 200-block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township killed a UGI employee and injured three other people.

The National Transportation Safety Board and UGI are still investigating and said it could take more than a year before they conclude their investigation.

Lisa Hutchinson, a neighbor, said, "It's just very surreal that there was a home there like less than a week ago, and now it's not there. "

A NTSB representative said the next step is pressure testing the piping system in Springdale Farms to see if they can locate the gas leak.

Now, those affected are coming together to support each other.

Jeff Hutchinson, another neighbor, said, "When tragedies like this happen, you just forget your differences and you go and you try and take care of the situation and each other kind of a thing."

Jeff and Lisa Hutchinson said one of their dogs, Rooney, was injured during the explosion.

Lisa said, "He was in the yard, and he either got blown by the blast into something sharp, or something got sharp and impaled him."

The dog had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Neighbors said their hearts go out to 54-year-old Richard Bouder, the UGI employee who was killed, and they are just grateful the explosion was not worse.

Lisa said, "We were lucky. You always hear people say we were lucky, you think how can they say they're lucky? But it kind of gives a whole new perspective on what you need to be thankful for."

NTSB officials said they expect to start cleaning up the homes and yards Friday in the cul-de-sac.

They said although these tragedies are horrible, an explosion like this happens almost every day in the U.S.