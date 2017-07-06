× PA Gaming Control Board: Slot machine revenue across the state down 2.2 percent from last year

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania slot machine revenue was down 2.2 percent in the 2016-17 fiscal year, according to a report issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Slot machine revenue was down in 10 of the 12 months during the fiscal year, with a 2016/2017 total of $2,336,152,508 compared to $2,388,658,549 during the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

Tax revenue produced through slot machine play during the 2016/2017 Fiscal Year totaled $1,236,670,146.

According to the PA Gaming Control Board, slot revenue at Hollywood Casino & Penn National Racecourse in Grantville declined 2.01 percent, from $213,980,486 in 2015-16 to $209,682,586 in 2016-17.

Gross slot revenue at Hollywood Casino actually increased 0.53 percent last June when compared to June of 2016, the Gaming Control Board said. Gross revenues in June 2017 totalled $17,120,703.