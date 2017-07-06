× Police ID stabbing victim in Harrisburg’s latest homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Police have identified the man who died after being stabbed early Thursday in Harrisburg as 60-year-old Jesse Williams.

At about 4:35 a.m., officers responded to Harrisburg Hospital for a report of a man who had dropped off at the hospital with stab wounds.

According to police reports, a woman drove Williams to the hospital after she was approached by him near 16th and Putnum Streets. Williams had been bleeding heavily and the woman agreed to take him to the hospital.

Williams later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers later found a crime scene in the area where Williams reportedly approached the Good Samaritan.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3154 or 717-255-6516.