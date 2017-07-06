× Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a homicide in Harrisburg.

On July 6 at 4:35 a.m., police responded to Harrisburg Hospital for a report of a gunshot or stabbing victim that was dropped off at the hospital.

The woman that drove the victim to the hospital stated that she was approached by the victim who was bleeding heavily. She agreed to take the male to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died. Police are withholding his identity until his family has been notified.

Officers were able to find a crime scene at 16th and Putnam Streets.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-255-6516 or 717-255-3154. You can send an email to jpaul@harrisburgpa.gov or csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch. These tips will remain confidential.