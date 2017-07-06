× Police searching for missing teen from Lower Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a missing teen from Lower Swatara Township.

Cory Lopez, 15, was last seen by his family at 1:30 a.m. on July 6, and he was reported missing at 5:30 a.m.

Lopez is a white male that stands approximately 5’10” tall, weighs about 110 lbs. with a thin build.

He also walks on his toes.

Lopez might be wearing black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt and is reported to be friendly.

He is on several medications, all of which were left at his home. Lopez also left without money or his cell phone.

A canine track by Summit Search and Rescue ended at Zeke’s, a gas station/mini mart on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lower Swatara Township Police via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900. Or you may contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or visit their website and click on the “submit a tip” link.