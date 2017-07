YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the above subject in reference to retail thefts at Walmart in the 2800 block of E. Market Street.

These thefts occurred on April 12 and again on June 30, 2017.

If you are able to provide any information on the subject’s identity please call STPD at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating Officer at Adam.Farnsler@Springettsbury.com .