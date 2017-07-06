× Police seek man who used counterfeit bills at East Lampeter Township Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–East Lampeter Township police are looking for a man who purchased items using counterfeit bills.

Police say they responded to Walmart, located on 20134 Lincoln Highway East, for a counterfeit money call on Monday. The investigation revealed that the suspect, pictured above, entered the store on June 30 and used the fraudulent bills.

Anyone with information should submit a tip or contact Ofc. Waltman at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone # 717-291-4676.