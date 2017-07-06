× Poll: Should more be done to protect police officers?

Yesterday, an NYPD officer was shot dead in her police vehicle.

Closer to home, here in Central Pennsylvania, the Harrisburg City Council held a second public hearing Wednesday night over funding for city police to upgrade their riot gear.

The request came after the department responded to a recent protest at the state capitol and they realized they had less and more outdated gear than other departments, raising concerns for officer’s safety.

Of course, these are just some of the issues facing police recently.

With the growth of social media over the past few years, violence against police officers has become more visible, with videos posted almost daily.

While more is being done to protect the rights of citizens, with many police departments deploying body cameras on their officers, it raises the question of what is being done to protect the officers facing the threat of violence while on the job.

Our question is, should more be done to protect police officers?

Poll: Should more be done to protect police officers?: https://t.co/0bkIp3F4RC — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) July 6, 2017