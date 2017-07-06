× Protester accused of injuring police horse held over for trial

HARRISBURG — The woman accused of abusing a police horse during a rally on the capitol steps last month had her case bound over for trial, court documents show.

Lisa Joy Simon, 23, will be formally arraigned on charges of aggravated assault to police, taunting police animals, prohibited offensive weapons, obstruction to law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to court documents.

Police say Simon was part of a crowd of protesters at the Act For America Rally on June 10. During the rally, protesters moved from the capitol steps northward on N. 3rd Street. During police attempts at crowd control, Simon allegedly used a flag pole with a silver nail attached to strike a police horse in the neck. She later resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her.

The horse, Sampson, and his rider were able to continue working with minimal injury, according to police.

Court documents show that Simon posted bail in the amount of $100,000 on June 12.