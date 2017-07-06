Rep. Barletta visits Cumberland County animal rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania, is praising the state's recent legislative action to protect animals.

The republican visited the Speranza Animal Rescue in Cumberland County Thursday, alongside Libre, the Boston Terrier that inspired stricter animal protection laws in the Commonwealth.

Among other measures, the legislation package signed into law last month, strengthens penalties against people charged with animal abuse. Barletta says he hopes Libre can inspire members of Congress to take similar action.

"I'd like to take what happened here and bring it to Washington," Barletta said. "Hopefully we can get Libre to Washington and educate some of the other members of Congress as to why we need to make sure we have strong laws protecting these animals."