Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after latest surgery

WASHINGTON D.C.–Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery today to manage an infection, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise was readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit Wednesday night because of new concerns for infection.

The House Majority Whip was one of five people injured on June 14 when a gunman opened fire during a GOP congressional baseball team practice.

The shooter, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, was killed by Capitol police.