Showers end Friday and sun returns

SHOWERS END: We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, and some of them will have heavy rain. The showers and storms will taper off, first in Franklin, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and Cumberland Counties and last in Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, between 8 and 11 A.M. Then, the skies will quickly turn partly sunny. In the afternoon, a quick shower and storm will pop up in a few spots. Otherwise, it will be dry and a bit humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.

LESS HUMID: We get a break from the humidity this weekend. Enjoy the sunny skies and highs in the low 80s all weekend.

MORE HUMID: The humidity creeps back up a bit Monday afternoon, and we’ll feel very humid on Tuesday. After sunny and warm day near 90 on Monday, we make it to 90 on Tuesday before scattered showers and thunderstorms roll over us Tuesday evening. Then, sunny skies return on Wednesday as highs climb back down to the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson