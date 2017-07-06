Upper Allen Township police investigating case of theft from a vehicle

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County — Upper Allen Township police are investigating a case of theft from a vehicle in the Winding Hills housing development, according to a police report.

Police say that the theft occurred during the evening hours between July 3 and July 4. The unlocked vehicle was entered by a suspect or suspects who rummaged through multiple sections of the vehicle looking for valuables.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police Department at (717) 238-9676, or by sending an anonymous tip via text message to (717) 850-UAPD or on the Upper Allen Police Department website.