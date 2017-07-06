× Woman who used child to start ignition interlock in February arrested again

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A woman who used a child to start the ignition interlock of her vehicle in February was arrested this past weekend, according to Public Opinion.

Angela Daywalt, 36, was found by a bystander at Quincy Car Wash, located at 7127 Anthony Highway, around 7:58 a.m. on July 2. Police say they saw the woman laying face down on the floor unconscious behind the driver’s seat. Two children were also inside the vehicle, unrestrained, while keys were in the ignition.

Public Opinion wrote that Daywalt told police she had taken prescription medications before driving the vehicle and while at the car wash. She had taken other drugs that morning. Daywalt admitted she drove to the car wash with two children in the car.

Court documents received by Public Opinion said that the woman was agitated by commands, stumbled while speaking to police and was eventually detained and taken to the hospital after she was not able to complete the field sobriety tests.

Daywalt is charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock when one is required. Public Opinion adds that she was also cited with driving without a license and failing to use proper restraint systems.

She is being held at Franklin County Jail on $15,000 bail.