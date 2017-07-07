× 2 Harrisburg men among those charged with attacking lifeguards, police on Ocean City NJ beach

OCEAN CITY, NJ– Two Harrisburg men are among a group accused of attacking lifeguards and fleeing police during a dispute on the beach on July 4.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, Breland Roach, 26, and Qwanayzia Nelson, 23, both of Harrisburg, were among the four men charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct after the incident.

Another man from Philadelphia was charged with disorderly conduct, Ocean City police say.

The incident occurred at 4:27 p.m. on the 800 block of the beach. Police officers were called to assist on-duty lifeguards who were reportedly involved with several loud, intoxicated subjects that were causing a disturbance. The suspects were reportedly assaulting the lifeguards when police arrived, then turned their aggression toward the arriving officers. Two subjects fled into a business on the 600 block of the Boardwalk, where officers and lifeguards pursued and took them into custody. The other subjects were taken into custody at the scene of the incident, police say.