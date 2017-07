× Crews on scene of East Lampeter Township fire

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire in East Lampeter Township.

911 dispatch confirms that crews are on scene of a reported dwelling fire in East Lampeter Township. The call came in around 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

No word on how the fire started or any injuries.

This is a developing story.