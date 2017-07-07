× Drivers to receive harsher fines, penalties if they don’t adhere to PA “Steer Clear” Law

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania drivers who don’t adhere to the state’s “Steer Clear” Law will soon receive harsher fines and penalties.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. John C. Rafferty, Jr. of District 44 to crack down on repeat offenders, was unanimously passed by the Senate and House and will go into effect in September.

The “Steer Clear” Law, which has been in effect since 2001, requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing by an emergency response area.

“This law is being strengthened to coincide with the seriousness of each violation to help protect law enforcement, tow truck operators, highway workers and other emergency personnel who put themselves in harm’s way,” Rafferty said in the release. “It is the motorists’ responsibility to slow down and move over when they encounter an emergency response area on roadways in this Commonwealth.”

The stricter fines and penalties can be seen below:

– Maintain a fine of more more than $250 for a first offense

– Set a maximum fine of $500 for a second offense

– Establish a maximum fine of $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense

– Introduce a 90 day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense or it the violation resulted in serious bodily injury to or death of another person.