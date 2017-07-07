× Former Quarryville man receives same sentence for sexually assaulting 4 girls at new hearing

LANCASTER — A former Quarryville man convicted of sexually abusing four girls appeared in Lancaster County Court Friday for a re-sentencing hearing, but he did not get much of a break in his prison term.

Michael Archacki, a former part-time officer with the South Coatesville Police Department and former full-time firefighter Chester City Fire Department, was convicted in 2012 of 24 charges of sexual abuse against the girls, who he befriended and hosted for sleepovers.

He was originally sentenced to 29 1/2 to 65 years in prison, but the case was ordered for re-sentencing because mandatory minimum terms — since deemed unconstitutional — were involved in the sentence, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

At his re-sentencing hearing on Friday, Archacki received a new sentence of 29 1/2 to 59 years in prison from Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker, according to Assistant District Attorney James Reeder, who handled the re-sentencing hearing.

All of the previous conditions with the original sentence still apply. Archacki is still considered a “sexually violent predator,” and he must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

According to testimony at the trial, Archacki befriended the girls’ families before assaulting them at his Quarryville home.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman and other prosecutors around Pennsylvania continue to work with lawmakers to restore certain mandatory minimums, including those previously ordered for convictions of sex abuse of children, the District Attorney’s Office said.