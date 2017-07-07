× Fort Indiantown Gap will hold live-fire training exercises Saturday

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Lebanon County — The first of several live-fire exercises scheduled in July at Fort Indiantown Gap will be held Saturday between 8 and 11 a.m., the facility announced Friday.

Other live-fire exercises, including some with demolitions training, will be held on July 18, July 24 and July 31 through August 3, according to a press release issued by the Fort.

There will be increased noise levels during the exercises. Fort Indiantown Gap announces them as a courtesy to nearby residents. The training schedule is subject to change, the Fort says.

Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training.