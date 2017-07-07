Jade Logue, missing daughter of ‘Gotham’ actor Donal Logue, may have been seen in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER — Jade Logue, the missing 16-year-old transgender daughter of “Gotham” star Donal Logue, may have been spotted near a Lancaster deli on Thursday, Lancaster Police say.

Jade Logue was last seen at her father’s residence in Brooklyn, NY, on June 26, according to Brooklyn police. She is believed to be missing, and not a runaway, the actor said on Twitter.

any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing https://t.co/ocpUEEs6ml — donal logue (@donallogue) July 5, 2017

Lancaster police say the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported a possible sighting of Jade Logue in the area of Smiley’s Deli, 402 N. Duke St., on Thursday.

Since the teen was reported missing, her father has been actively posting photos, updates and pleas for her return on Twitter.

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

Anyone with information on Jade Logue’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster police, Brooklyn police or 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).