Jonestown man arrested in connection with June 22 Buck Hotel and Tavern fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–A Jonestown man has been arrested in connection with the June 22 fire within the Buck Hotel and Tavern.

John Stoudt, who was taken into custody at his residence Friday afternoon, is charged with eight counts of arson – endangering persons, arson – endangering property, burglary, three counts of criminal mischief and another eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Stoudt’s alleged involvement in starting the fire forced hotel occupants to jump from the second floor, according to officials.

The 37-year-old Stoudt was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and was unable to post bail set at $250,000.