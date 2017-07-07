Live and Local: Andrea Michaels takes to the trails!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - In this month's 'Live and Local' series on FOX43 Morning News, Andrea Michaels laced up her sneakers and hit the hiking trails! Mt. Gretna is home to miles of outdoors trails, all set in the great outdoors! This was her first hiking experience. So, did she hike like a pro or fail like a newbie? Watch and choose for yourself!