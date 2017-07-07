× Missing Maryland man’s debit card used today at Adams County mini-mart, police say

BIGLERVILLE, Adams County — A missing Maryland man’s debit card was to purchase gas Friday morning at an Adams County market, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Orlando Walter Brown, 60, of Damascus, Maryland, has been missing since 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland police say. Brown was last known to be in the Damascus area. An African American man, Brown is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is wearing a white baseball cap with a black brim, a blue polo shirt with horizontal stripes, and blue jeans. He is balding, with gray hair. He has a mustache in the accompanying photo, but is now clean-shaven, police say.

Brown has been diagnosed with dementia, according to Maryland police.

His debit card was used at the Kenny’s Market, 3463 Biglerville Road, Friday at 6:29 a.m. to purchase gas. He is believed to be driving a tan 2008 Ford Focus with Maryland tags. His license plate number is 4BW7737.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Orlando Brown or the tan Ford Focus should immediately call 9-1-1.