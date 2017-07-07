× New Cumberland man accused of breaking into home, beating victim with baseball bat

NEW CUMBERLAND, York County — A 32-year-old New Cumberland man is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and simple assault after police say he broke into a home and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat.

Fairview Township police say Jonathan Ortiz-Davila broke into a home on the 200 block of Old York Road on June 18. He allegedly used the bat and his fists to assault the victim, who sustained numerous injuries. Ortiz-Davila was wearing a mask during the assault.

A police investigation identified Ortiz-Davila as the perpetrator. He was taken into custody at his home on Thursday, transported to the York County Booking Center, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Barry Bloss and remanded to York County Prison on $30,000 bail.