Police seek suspect in illegal dumping incident at Cumberland County recycling center

CARLISLE — The new Cumberland County Electronics Recycling Center doesn’t open until July 11, but one suspect decided to get off to an early start.

Middlesex Township police are investigating an incident of illegal dumping at the new facility on Claremont Road. Police say the pictured male suspect dumped items at the site on June 20-21, and was caught on security cameras along with the vehicle he was driving.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Middlesex Township police at (717) 249-7191.

Police remind residents that the recycling center has not officially opened yet — and even when it does, there will be no dumping or dropping off of items allowed outside of the center’s normal business hours.