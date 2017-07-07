× Police seek suspects that stole purse from 89-year-old woman, dragging her through parking lot

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking a female suspect that allegedly dragged an 89-year-old woman along the ground while robbing her purse in the parking lot of a Giant Supermarket Thursday morning.

Northwest Regional Police said the robbery happened at 10:45 a.m. at the Giant on 1278 West Market Street in West Donegal Township. The victim was loading groceries into her car when the suspect approached and grabbed her purse, forcibly pulling and dragging the victim toward an awaiting getaway vehicle. The victim assaulted by the suspect in an attempt to get her to release the purse. The suspect made it into the vehicle, which then dragged the victim in the parking lot until the victim released her grip on the purse.

The vehicle fled out of the parking lot onto Market Street, heading east in the direction of the entrance to a Kmart Plaza. The vehicle is described as a dark four-door sedan. The driver and a passenger in the front seat were white males; the suspect in the back seat was the female who grabbed the purse.

The victim sustained injuries to her head, face, arms and legs. She was treated at a medical facility and released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Frank Ember Jr. at (717) 367-3382 ext. 111.