Scathing obituary about great-grandmother goes viral: ‘Her presence will not be missed by many’

MURPHY, N.C. — A family is searching for the person responsible for writing a scathing obituary of a woman that said her “presence will not be missed by many.”

Cornelia June Rogers Miller died in February, WTVC reports. Nearly four months later, an obituary posted by the Cherokee Scout in Murphy, North Carolina, is making its way around social media.

Miller lived in Florida and had a summer home in Murphy.

The obituary reads, in part, “Drugs were a major love in her life as June had no hobbies, made no contribution to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life. Please let June Miller’s life be a cautionary tale. Addiction and hatred are no es bueno for the living. We speak for the majority of her family when we say her presence will not be missed by many, very few tears will be shed, and there will be no lamenting over her passing.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?! This obituary was posted in the @theScoutnews over the weekend. What do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/v2JGzWOCaE — Stephanie Santostasi (@Stephanie_NC9) July 3, 2017

Upset, Miller’s son Robert responded to the obituary, saying it’s untrue.

Robert blamed the writing on his sisters, although one sister said she didn’t write it and called the obituary tragic and sad.

It’s still unknown who wrote the original tribute.

