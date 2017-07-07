Stray shower early then dropping humidity and temperatures

DROPPING HUMIDITY AND TEMPERATURES

A few quick showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening but most of the area should stay dry. Expect a sticky, humid evening with temperatures dropping through the 80s into the 70s. Warm morning lows in the upper 60s, and cloud cover begin the day Saturday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, otherwise, it is

dry with partly cloudy skies. Humidity drops too thanks to a pleasant breeze out of the west-northwest. Highs top out in the middle 80s. It’s an almost perfect day Sunday for this time of the year. Plenty of sunshine and very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure slides east setting up winds more out of the south, which pulls the heat and humidity right back into the area by Monday.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNS ALONG WITH STORM CHANCES

Next week is looking unsettled with typical summer weather. We begin the week dry and very warm in the upper 80s. Chance for storms returns each day from Tuesday through through Thursday. It’s hot Tuesday near 90 with a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday, the threat is more isolated and temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 80s. It’s a hot one for Thursday in the lower 90s with storm chances ramping back up. A potent cold front crosses the area and we’ll have to watch for the potential of severe weather. High pressure builds in behind the departing system by Friday bringing sunshine back. It stays hot near 90 to end the week.

