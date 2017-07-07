Susquehanna Township police seek suspect in theft from Giant store

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Susquehanna Township police are seeking information on a suspect in a theft at a Giant supermarket on Linglestown Road on June 27.

Police say the pictured suspect entered the store at 1:30 a.m., stole a backpack belonging to a store contractor and began taking a variety of items from the store, including diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper and an electronic toothbrush. The suspect then left the store, entered an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the scene.

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lee Tarasi at (717) 909-9259 or by email at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.