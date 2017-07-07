× Waynesboro police seeking handgun reportedly discarded by fleeing suspect

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — Police are seeking a handgun that they saw was discarded by a suspect during a police pursuit Friday morning.

Waynesboro police say officers were involved with a vehicle pursuit at 7 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle crashed in the unit block of N. Grant Street, and a male suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene. He had a small, dark handgun in his possession, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody near W. King Street and Harrison Avenue, but did not have the gun at the time. Police believe the suspect discarded the gun somewhere between W. Main Street, N. Grant Street and N. Franklin Street.

If anyone locates the gun, police ask them not to touch it and call 911.