West Chester teen killed in road rage incident laid to rest Friday

WEST CHESTER — The 18-year-old girl killed in a road rage incident last Wednesday was to be laid to rest this morning at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Bianca Roberson was shot and killed by David Desper, of Trainer, as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway, according to police.

The shooting resulted in a statewide manhunt for Desper, who fled the scene in a red pickup truck, according to police. Desper turned himself in Sunday.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, and was planning to go to college at Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall, the Associated Press reports.