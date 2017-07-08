“Live Free, Ride Alive” Safety Day held for motorcyclists at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Motorcyclists from across the state were invited to a safety convention at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Saturday.

“Live Free, Ride Alive Safety Day” featured activities designed to challenge riders’ skills both on and off the motorcycle, with an emphasis on safety.

Personnel from the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program were on hand hosting a variety of seminars. PA State Police troopers also performed training demonstrations.

Organizers say the event offers a unique opportunity to interact directly with the community.

“To share that safety message directly with them, to remind them to ride safely to wear safety gear, to ride sober, to take courses, to make sure that they are aware of all the best practices when it comes to riding safely,” said Alexis Campbell. PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator.

The free event was organized by Governor Wolf’s Administration to promote motorcycle safety awareness.