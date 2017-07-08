Local “Wish Kid” opens Lemonade stand; helps make wishes come true for other youngsters

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A York County boy is helping make wishes come true for youngsters who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

12-year old Khallel, of Dover, hosted his third Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand and charity event on Saturday. He set up shop in the parking lot of Trident Tattoo Company on the 3600-block of Carlisle Road.

Khallel poured cup after cup of refreshing lemonade and will donate all of the proceeds to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In addition to the stand, Trident Tattoo Company donated 10% of its sales, and Fox Beverage Inc., donated all of the ice and $100 to Khallel’s lemonade stand. A food truck also attended and contributed 10% of its sales.

Elyse Fox, co-owner of Trident Tattoo Company says she was happy to help Khallel and his family, “They’ve done a lemonade stand at their house and when (they) brought it up, I thought, well, lets do it in our parking lot and make a big event out of it, try to get as many people as we can,”

With the community involved, Khallel hoped to raise $500 to help local wishes come true.

He knows what it’s like to tackle a tough illness; he was diagnosed with a brain tumor several years ago. In 2009, he was granted his wish to go to the Walt Disney World Resort after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.