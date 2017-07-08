× Naked man leads police on a chase

EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — New Holland police were led on an early morning vehicle pursuit by a naked man on Saturday.

Daniel Blake, 48, of Lancaster is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and driving while privilege is revoked after he led police on a low speed chase Saturday morning.

New Holland Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Goods Road for a suspicious vehicle in the road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police initiated a stop when they arrived, but the vehicle fled.

Police were led on a low-speed chase through West Earl Township and Ephrata. Blake drove his vehicle through several yards on Spring Garden Street and Maple Street, before getting stuck on a dirt embankment.

Police found Blake was naked when they took him into custody.