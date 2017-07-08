× Pennsylvania House member charged after DUI in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is charged with DUI after he was pulled over in June outside of Harrisburg.

Rep. John Maher, who represents part of Allegheny County, was charged on Monday with two counts of DUI after he was pulled over by East Pennsboro Township Police on June 13th.

According to online his court docs, this was Maher’s first offense, and his blood alcohol levels were at least .16, which is twice the legal limit.

The representative is also charged with driving the wrong way and making an unsafe “U” turn.

Maher, has held a house seat since 1997 and is the chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.