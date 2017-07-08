× Police investigating an armed robbery in Hampden Township

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Hampden Township police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store that took place on Friday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on the 4800 block of East Trindle Road for an armed robbery just before midnight. Two men robbed the store at gunpoint and tried to flee the scene.

While they tried to flee the robbery, the two men were involved in an accident on East Trindle Road, then fled the scene on foot.

One of the men was caught and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampden Township Police Department.