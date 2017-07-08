× Police looking for theft suspects in West Manheim Township

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Police in West Manheim Township are looking for two women who they say broke into multiple vehicles and stole an SUV.

On Friday morning, around 1: 00 a.m., two women took cash and other valuables from unlocked vehicles on Winifred Drive in West Manheim Township.

Soon after, an SUV was reported stolen near-by on Knobby Hook Drive, that was later recovered in Hanover Borough.

Evidence found in the vehicle lead police to believe that the pictured women committed the crimes. The woman on teh right is wearing a shirt that says 2015 Y.A.I.A.A. (York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association).

Anyone with information on who these women are or the thefts is asked to contact West Manheim Township Police at 717-632-7059 and leave a voicemail or call dispatch at 717-854-5571.

Tips can be sent anonymously through http://westmanheimtwp.com/departments/police/tip-line/using our TIP LINE.