× Superb Sunday weather

THIS EVENING: What a nice Saturday, right? We just need to work on some of that humidity! Thankfully, we’ll do just that tonight. This evening, some towering clouds and evening a quick sprinkle are appearing in a few areas as a weak cold front crosses over us. Even though this cold front is weak because it doesn’t change out temperatures much, it is bringing drier air with it. The humidity disappears tonight as lows drop to the low 60s.

SUPERB SUNDAY: With no humidity and very sunny skies, enjoy highs in the low 80s. Now, you know this perfect weather won’t last.

WEATHER CHANGES: On Monday, our weather starts changing to the summer weather we know all too well already: hot and humid. The humidity slowly climbs on Monday, and it takes until the afternoon before you will notice that it feels a bit humid. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s, and a spot or two will see a burst of heavy rain from a thunderstorm. Most of us will stay dry on Monday. Now, Tuesday is a different story.

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: We will have widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening as a cold front crosses. Expect strong, gusty wind and heavy rain with these storms. Until these storms arrive, it will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

STILL HOT: Tuesday’s weak cold front does nothing to cool us off. It is just too weak. So, we stay very humid for the rest of next week. Highs in the 90s stick around, too.

MORE THUNDERSTORMS: We’ll also see a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Now, only a few spots get storms Wednesday afternoon. Then, a bit more spots than Wednesday get storms on Thursday afternoon. With that said, the storms won’t be widespread on Thursday–just isolated. Even more places get showers and storms on Friday, and the clouds from those showers and thunderstorms keep us just shy of the 90s on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll have a sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday with seasonal highs in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson