22-year old man dead after shooting in York

YORK, Pa -- Police in York are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired on the first block of East Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Minutes after the call came in, a man, later identified as 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto, of York, arrived at York Hospital in a private vehicle. An hour later, he succumbed to his injuries during surgery.

Police determined Cotto had been assaulted on the first block of Maple Street and they are treating his death as homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning to determine Cotto's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Detective Division at (717) 849-2219 or text 411 TIPS.