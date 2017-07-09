×

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Manheim Township police officer was injured while he was trying to arrest a man in Lancaster Township Sunday morning.

Jaquay Roane, 26, of Lancaster, is charged with Resisting arrest, Accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, driving under suspension and other traffic violations after he hit a parked car, and led police on a chase that injured an officer.

According to Police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sterling Place for reports of a vehicle striking a parked car. The driver, later identified as Roane, left the vehicle behind and fled the scene.

Officers went to a nearby residence to ask Roane about the crash, he fled on foot and a chase ensued.

One officer suffered a head injury, while trying to take the suspect into custody.

Roane was taken into custody without further incident at the intersection of Eliot Street and Dickens Drive.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.