Lancaster County locals gather against Atlantic Sunrise pipeline

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County, Pa. — Hundreds of people came out for a chapel dedication in Lancaster County Sunday.

The chapel stands directly in the path of planned construction for the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would cut through 36 miles of farms, neighborhoods, and waterways in Lancaster County.

Members of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a group of nuns who allowed the chapel to be constructed, have refused on religious principle to sign a lease allowing the pipeline on their land.

The sisters say a project like this could have far-reaching impacts.

“What’s happening around the globe and how things here have an impact with people around the world,” said Sister Sara Dwyer from Adorers of The Blood of Christ. “That’s the disposition of the sisters is it’s not just about us, it’s about the global community,” she added.

According to a statement by Williams, the company behind the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline — “An attempt by anti-natural gas protesters to obstruct construction.”

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Williams has the right to take the nuns’ land via eminent domain in order to proceed with construction.

That process is delayed until a hearing scheduled for July 17th.