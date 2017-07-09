More than 100 central Pennsylvania couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- More than 100 couples gathered Sunday to celebrate their 50 years together as husband and wife.

The ceremony was held at Good Shepherd Church in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Couples not only shared some cake, but also their secrets to a long, and successful marriage.

Dolly Kiessling said "we laugh a lot, and communication, communication and laughing a lot, trust in each other, definitely."

Her husband Bob Kiessling said "live, laugh and love."

"Really is great and fantastic, hard to believe 50 years have gone by so quickly," Dolly Kiessling said.

The Diocese of Harrisburg organized the event to honor, and bless these couples for reaching their golden anniversary.