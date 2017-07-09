Motorcyclists wrap up Bike Week in Gettysburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa. -- Motorcycle riders wrapped up the 16th Annual Gettysburg Bike Week in Adams County Sunday.

The FOUR-day exhibition featured games, live music, a tattoo competition and plenty of chrome.

Organizers say Bike Week celebrates the unique biker community.

"It's like a brotherhood almost, and of the nicest people who do anything for you in the world," said Kelly Shue, event coordinator.

Bikers also took part in the "Stars of Hope Charity Ride," benefiting communities impacted by natural and man-made disasters.