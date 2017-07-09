× One man is dead following a shooting in York

YORK, Pa — Police in York City are investigating a fatal shooting that leaves on York man dead.

Police in York were called to a shots fired on the first block of East Maple Street in York City around 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Minutes after the call came in, a man, later identified as 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto, of York, arrived at York Hospital in a private vehicle. An hour later, he succumbed to his injuries in surgery.

Police determined that Cotto was assaulted on the first block of Maple Street and are treating this as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning to determine Cotto’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information to contact the York City Police Detective Division @ 717-849-2219 or text 411 TIPS.