Prince of Peach Parish in Dauphin County brings community together at annual picnic

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — It was the perfect day to be outside Sunday and that’s just what people in Swatara Township, Dauphin County did at the Prince of Peace Parish picnic.

The free East Shore tradition featured live music and ethnic foods including; roasted leg of lamb, cabbage and noodles.

Those who organized the event say it’s simply a great way for people in the area to be a part of a fun family event.

“It’s about getting the community together and getting the parish together and this is really an opportunity to do that,” said Jordan Dale, chair of the picnic.

More than 500 people attended this years picnic.