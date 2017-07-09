The heat and humidity return this week, along with storms

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

After a beautiful day today, skies remain clear tonight with comfortable conditions. Lows drop into the lower 60s. Monday, high pressure slides east shifting our winds. This allows the humidity to slowly climb so by afternoon, you are noticing it more. Highs are warmer in the middle 80s. There is a low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm but the greater threat is Tuesday. Expect scattered activity in the afternoon and evening. It is hot and humid in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms are possible

Wednesday too. It remains very warm and humid through Thursday. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Thursday into early Friday. It is hot both days in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Friday is improving. Morning clouds and a few showers give way to a drier afternoon and evening. Humidity slowly drops. Readings are not as hot in the middle and upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Expect a spectacular couple of days with lower humidity and temperatures. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist