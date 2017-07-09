Trump puts windblown hat back on Marine, hat blows away again 

(CNN) — While boarding Marine One, President Donald Trump stopped to retrieve the hat of a Marine that was blown off by the wind at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

President Trump put the hat back on the man’s head and gave him a pat on the arm.

Just a few moments later, the hat blew away again.

Trump tried to chase the hat down once again, but this time, he gave the hat to another military service member who was finally able to place it back on the Marine’s head for good.

The Marine securely held his post without moving until the President boarded the Marine One helicopter.