× Vehicles and home damaged in Columbia Borough shooting

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A shooting in Columbia Borough leaves several vehicles and a home damaged.

Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South 3rd Street for shots fired just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that two men walked down third street and fired shots towards people on the street.

The two suspects are described as a thin, black male, 18 or 19-years-old, wearing a red muscle shirt. The second is described as a short, heavy set 18 – 19 ear-old Hispanic man, wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspects fled on Union Street, towards 4th Street. Police say there was an altercation between two groups that leading up to the shooting.

Police found several spent shell cases from a handgun at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene also described three vehicles that may have been involved, a gray Mazda, a gold Durango and a small black car.

This incident is under investigation by police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735. To submit an anonymous tip via text to Lancaster Crime Stoppers, text LANCS and your tip to 847411.